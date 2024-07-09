From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Black/Indigenous/Disabled Communities’ Collective Response to "Be A Revolution"
Black/Indigenous/Disabled Communities’ Collective Response to HarperCollins, HarperOne, Ijeoma Oluo’s book Be A Revolution
Posted on Instagram @freedommapping xx:xx pm EST, 6 July 2024
Posted on Instagram @freedommapping xx:xx pm EST, 6 July 2024
A group of organizers have outlined and attempted to address numerous issues with the upcoming book Be A Revolution, authored by Ijeoma Oluo and to be published by HarperCollins (one of the publishing megacorporations currently suing the Internet Archive).
An Instagram post detailing some of the problems can be found at: https://instagram.com/p/C9F-q9QpkmV
A Google Drive folder with lots of material about the issues with the book can be found at: http://bit.ly/pullbearevolution
Below are demands from the collective response:
"1. Send all interviewees unaltered copies of their videos, transcripts, quotes, etc. and block author’s access to the same (Interviewees and others named should decide what redress looks like for themselves);
2. Cease and desist use/sharing of any content about us--especially those who have stated we do not consent to being publicly written about (and those who did not affirmatively consent), including and especially our videos, transcripts, quotes;
3. Notify all interviewees of these concerns (some may still not know they have “profiles” and those profiled in this book should be made properly aware of these concerns);
4. Pull all current versions of Be A Revolution in all formats. If you wish to re-issue the book, do so without any content from those who did not explicitly consent to the specific content, and without any references to loved ones, Ancestors, minors, employment information, and alleged identities to which people did not explicitly and affirmatively consent.
5. Issue an errata, retraction, public statement of apology, correction, accountability."
Attached is a PDF with contents and descriptions of the @freedommapping Instagram post about the issue.
An Instagram post detailing some of the problems can be found at: https://instagram.com/p/C9F-q9QpkmV
A Google Drive folder with lots of material about the issues with the book can be found at: http://bit.ly/pullbearevolution
Below are demands from the collective response:
"1. Send all interviewees unaltered copies of their videos, transcripts, quotes, etc. and block author’s access to the same (Interviewees and others named should decide what redress looks like for themselves);
2. Cease and desist use/sharing of any content about us--especially those who have stated we do not consent to being publicly written about (and those who did not affirmatively consent), including and especially our videos, transcripts, quotes;
3. Notify all interviewees of these concerns (some may still not know they have “profiles” and those profiled in this book should be made properly aware of these concerns);
4. Pull all current versions of Be A Revolution in all formats. If you wish to re-issue the book, do so without any content from those who did not explicitly consent to the specific content, and without any references to loved ones, Ancestors, minors, employment information, and alleged identities to which people did not explicitly and affirmatively consent.
5. Issue an errata, retraction, public statement of apology, correction, accountability."
Attached is a PDF with contents and descriptions of the @freedommapping Instagram post about the issue.
For more information: http://bit.ly/pullbearevolution
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network