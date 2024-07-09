top
U.S. Racial Justice

Black/Indigenous/Disabled Communities’ Collective Response to "Be A Revolution"

by via @freedommapping
Tue, Jul 9, 2024 8:37AM
Black/Indigenous/Disabled Communities’ Collective Response to HarperCollins, HarperOne, Ijeoma Oluo’s book Be A Revolution

Posted on Instagram @freedommapping xx:xx pm EST, 6 July 2024
13-page document: "select quotes from a 9-page Collective Response sent to HarperCollins/HarperOne editors & attorneys on June 30, 2024"
Download PDF (2.1MB)
A group of organizers have outlined and attempted to address numerous issues with the upcoming book Be A Revolution, authored by Ijeoma Oluo and to be published by HarperCollins (one of the publishing megacorporations currently suing the Internet Archive).

An Instagram post detailing some of the problems can be found at: https://instagram.com/p/C9F-q9QpkmV

A Google Drive folder with lots of material about the issues with the book can be found at: http://bit.ly/pullbearevolution

Below are demands from the collective response:

"1. Send all interviewees unaltered copies of their videos, transcripts, quotes, etc. and block author’s access to the same (Interviewees and others named should decide what redress looks like for themselves);

2. Cease and desist use/sharing of any content about us--especially those who have stated we do not consent to being publicly written about (and those who did not affirmatively consent), including and especially our videos, transcripts, quotes;

3. Notify all interviewees of these concerns (some may still not know they have “profiles” and those profiled in this book should be made properly aware of these concerns);

4. Pull all current versions of Be A Revolution in all formats. If you wish to re-issue the book, do so without any content from those who did not explicitly consent to the specific content, and without any references to loved ones, Ancestors, minors, employment information, and alleged identities to which people did not explicitly and affirmatively consent.

5. Issue an errata, retraction, public statement of apology, correction, accountability."

Attached is a PDF with contents and descriptions of the @freedommapping Instagram post about the issue.
For more information: http://bit.ly/pullbearevolution
