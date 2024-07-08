From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From Our Hearts to Cuba
Date:
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
david Paul
Location Details:
Casa Manana, 901 fourth st., San Rafael
In this fund-raising luncheon, you can learn about the campaign and your $50-100 can really help send badly needed heart pacemakers to Cuba, which continues to suffer from an illegal and cruel economic blockade that greatly limits their ability to aquire life saving medical equipment.
For more information: http://taskforceamericas.org
