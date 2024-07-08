From Our Hearts to Cuba

Date:

Sunday, August 04, 2024

Time:

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

david Paul

Location Details:

Casa Manana, 901 fourth st., San Rafael

In this fund-raising luncheon, you can learn about the campaign and your $50-100 can really help send badly needed heart pacemakers to Cuba, which continues to suffer from an illegal and cruel economic blockade that greatly limits their ability to aquire life saving medical equipment.