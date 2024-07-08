From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CodePink & Mega Mouth Rebels Action for Palestine
Date:
Friday, July 12, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster & Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
456 Montgomery in San Francisco
CodePink & Mega Mouth Rebels — Friday, July 12 / 12:30-2:00
Israel Consulate 456 Montgomery, San Francisco
Featuring: CodePink People’s Tribunal “Benjamin Netanyahu: Wanted for Genocide”
The War Crimes of Israel’s Prime Minister will be presented & justice will be served
Plus: Mega Mouth Rebels will share 9 megaphones, 6 air horns, 7 soccer trumpets, 30 whistles
& there will be chalking, chanting, skits, games & Palestine culture quiz
Questions: 510-365-1500 (CodePink) or 415-309-3505 (Mega Mouth Rebels)
For more information: https://megamouthrebels.org
► ▼ IMC Network