CodePink & Mega Mouth Rebels Action for Palestine

Date:

Friday, July 12, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster & Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

456 Montgomery in San Francisco

CodePink & Mega Mouth Rebels — Friday, July 12 / 12:30-2:00

Israel Consulate 456 Montgomery, San Francisco



Featuring: CodePink People’s Tribunal “Benjamin Netanyahu: Wanted for Genocide”

The War Crimes of Israel’s Prime Minister will be presented & justice will be served



Plus: Mega Mouth Rebels will share 9 megaphones, 6 air horns, 7 soccer trumpets, 30 whistles

& there will be chalking, chanting, skits, games & Palestine culture quiz



Questions: 510-365-1500 (CodePink) or 415-309-3505 (Mega Mouth Rebels)