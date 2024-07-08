top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Education & Student Activism Police State & Prisons

After violent crackdown, UC Santa Cruz continues to trample student and faculty rights

by Palestine Legal
Mon, Jul 8, 2024 1:32PM
In a June 12 account in Mondoweiss, Students for Justice in Palestine at UC Santa Cruz detailed the brutal, nine-hour, multi-agency police assault against unarmed protesters on their campus.
In a June 12 account in Mondoweiss, Students for Justice in Palestine at UC Santa Cruz detailed the brutal, nine-hour, multi-agency polic...
original image (1536x1024)
Following up on this attack on their own students, staff, and faculty, the university issued campus bans barring dozens of students and workers from campus, cutting them off from classes, housing, and their livelihoods under the pretext that anyone who was arrested during the violent police raid on the peaceful campus encampment posed a threat to health and safety.

The only way students could request that this ban be lifted was to participate in a half-hour long proceeding that would also serve as their sole opportunity to contest pending student conduct charges. These meetings took place with little notice or opportunity to seek support or prepare a defense while students also faced criminal charges from their arrests.

The university relied on unauthorized tools--namely the publicly accessible scheduling website SignUpGenius--to facilitate this process, presumably because the university's existing tools could not handle the kangaroo court the university was attempting to implement. A monumental push by faculty, the union, and community members ensured that students did not face these meetings alone.

On June 10, Palestine Legal and the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund wrote to UC Santa Cruz detailing the violations of students' civil and constitutional rights in this student conduct process and demanding that the charges be dropped. Despite the university's push to schedule these summary meetings with students without giving them time to adequately prepare, weeks later, many of the cases remain unresolved.


Photo: In the early morning of May 31, heavily armed police in riot gear surrounded student protesters. Photo credit: Kyle Allemand via Mondoweiss:

“We are going to hurt you”: UC Santa Cruz chancellor unleashes police mayhem against student protesters
https://mondoweiss.net/2024/06/we-are-going-to-hurt-you-uc-santa-cruz-chancellor-unleashes-police-mayhem-against-student-protesters/


https://palestinelegal.org/news/2024/7/3/after-violent-crackdown-uc-santa-cruz-continues-to-trample-student-and-faculty-rights
For more information: https://palestinelegal.org/
§Palestine Legal and Partnership for Civil Justice Fund Letter to UC Santa Cruz
by Palestine Legal
Mon, Jul 8, 2024 1:32PM
palestine-legal-and-pcjf-letter-to-uc-santa-cruz.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (299.4KB)
https://palestinelegal.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code