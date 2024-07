Educational Forum “Protecting Community Media, Labor, Palestine & The Threat Of FascismWednesday July 17, 2024 6PMSan Jose Peace Center48 S. Seventh Street, Suite 101San Jose, CaliforniaSponsored by Rescue Pacifica https://rescuepacifica.net andSan Jose Peace Center http://www.sanjosepeace.org Community media is critical to get voices out from labor and working class communities and today with the US supported genocide in Palestine and the threat of fascism in the US and globally this is a vital question. This forum will have members of the KPFA LSB and activists at KPFA who want more coverage of the South Bay on KPFA and also discuss why independent media is critical in this dire and critical time of war, peace and justice.The threat of fascism may also result in the shutdown of KPFA and Pacifica. Pacifica which KPFA is part of is under present review and surveillence by the government because of a complaint to the FCC by some members of KPFA Local Station Board.San Jose Peace CenterSpeakers:Fadi Saba, CTA Luther Burbank Education Association President -School DistrictLisa Milos, UCSF UPTE Member, UPTE Members For PalestineSponsored by Rescue Pacifica https://rescuepacifica.net andSan Jose Peace Center http://www.sanjosepeace.org