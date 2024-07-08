top
Meeting: Protecting Community Media, Labor, Palestine & The Threat Of Fascism

Date:
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Rescue Pacifica
Location Details:
San Jose Peace Center
48 S. Seventh Street, Suite 101
San Jose
Community media is critical to get voices out from labor and working class communities and today with the US supported genocide in Palestine and the threat of fascism in the US and globally this is a vital question. This forum will have members of the KPFA LSB and activists at KPFA who want more coverage of the South Bay on KPFA and also discuss why independent media is critical in this dire and critical time of war, peace and justice.

The threat of fascism may also result in the shutdown of KPFA and Pacifica. Pacifica which KPFA is part of is under present review and surveillence by the government because of a complaint to the FCC by some members of KPFA Local Station Board.

San Jose Peace Center

Speakers:
Fadi Saba, CTA Luther Burbank Education Association President -School District
Lisa Milos, UCSF UPTE Member, UPTE Members For Palestine

Sponsored by Rescue Pacifica https://rescuepacifica.net and
San Jose Peace Center http://www.sanjosepeace.org

For more information: https://rescuepacifica.net
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
