Big Win for Left Coalition in France by Leon Kunstenaar

Paris goes wild as New Popular Front triumphs in French legislative elections. Rejection of fascist right unites left and center and just about everyone else.

It was completely unexpected. The "Rassemblement Nationale" (National Rally) had done relatively well in the first round where the full range of parties had participated. They had hoped for an absolute majority. However in the runoff, they now came in behind even President Macron's diminished party.



The RN was far to the Right. Their leader, Marine LePen, had spent years downplaying the party's Fascist origins. Their founder, Jean Marie LePen, her father, had been an overt anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant racist along with co-founders from the French branch of the Nazi German SS.



Their main plank was to attack the country's immigrant population, just as with Trump in the US. One of their proposals would even disallow French citizenship to those born in France of immigrant parents. Such children would then be allowed to "apply" for citizenship at age 18.



France's principal party of the left, called the "Insoumis" (the unbowed) led by Jean Luc Melenchon (France's version of Eugene Debs) will have to be brought in to govern, probably as prime minister along with President Macron. Since Macron's term will not expire til 2027, they call the arrangement "cohabitation." The current prime minister, 34year old Gabriel Attal, plans to resign on Monday.



The New Popular Front's victory has brought a gigantic sigh of relief to anti-Fascists throughout the world. They plan to lower the retirement back down to 60, raise the minimum monthly pay by another 200 euros (for starters) and restore the wealth tax, whose abolition was among Macron's many gifts to the wealthy.



The NFP (New Popular Front) recalled the "Old" Popular Front that governed France in the years leading up to WW2. They failed miserably, not helping to save the Spanish Republic from Franco (bombers and munition courtesy Hilter and fuel courtesy US Texaco Corp.) during the Spanish Civil War, and quickly capitulated to Hitler's invasion.



High expectations that the "New" Popular Front will do better.