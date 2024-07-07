From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vigil Calling for an End to Mayor Keeley's Assault on Those Living Outside
Date:
Monday, July 08, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Homeless Union/Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
525 Water Street at Market, Santa Cruz
STOP THE SWEEPS
Where are we supposed to be?
The US Supreme Court rules that Santa Cruz can jail the homeless just for being homeless.
This is the first event in a campaign to stop an increase in the criminalization of the homeless and the potential to intern those without housing.
Background:
Santa Cruz stays course on homelessness approach, but Supreme Court decision casts shadow
https://lookout.co/santa-cruz-stays-course-on-homelessness-approach-but-supreme-court-decision-casts-shadow/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 7, 2024 2:44PM
