From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Richmond Banner Drop & Peace Vigil
Date:
Friday, July 12, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, FPM, RCF
Location Details:
Richmond, Ca
San Luis Ave & Sacramento Ave
I-80 pedestrian overpass
San Luis Ave & Sacramento Ave
I-80 pedestrian overpass
Stand with Palestine against genocide.
Free Palestine!
Boycott Israel!
Come and wave these messages to thousands of passing commuters.
Viva, Viva, Palestina!
All against genocide welcome!
Free Palestine!
Boycott Israel!
Come and wave these messages to thousands of passing commuters.
Viva, Viva, Palestina!
All against genocide welcome!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 7, 2024 10:22AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network