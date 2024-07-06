Dragon will serve as a constructive vehicle for heightening historical and political awareness in clandestine work, and for promoting the theoretical and critical works of the contemporary underground.

1. In 1975, the Bay Area Research Collective founded Dragon as a periodical for the publication of criticism, theoretical essays, and communiques from various west-coast underground groups active during the height of the u.s. armed clandestine movement. Its basic intent was to initiate and organize a dialogue between these groups, essentially providing a platform and a forum for the development of their ideas. Dragon sought to provoke necessary interventions in the struggle for political and ideological consciousness that then served as the foundation for a robust, organized underground movement. The essence, here, is the same.

2. Clandestinity hitherto has been confined to its culture, in isolated and schismatic forms, and the historical continuity of clandestine work has been broken and displaced by many factors. The objective state of the contemporary political underground reflects the uneven and disorganized character of clandestine action. While the political significance and potency of this activity is unquestionable, its development remains substantially limited by a propensity towards reflexive, romantic, and spontaneous ideas. Dragon will serve as a constructive vehicle for heightening historical and political awareness in clandestine work, and for promoting the theoretical and critical works of the contemporary underground.

3. Submissions and contributions to Dragon are open to all those with interest and initiative at dragon11@anche.no.

Towards the standard and spirit of George Jackson, Assata Shakur, J. Sakai, Butch Lee, Ed Mead, Bo Brown, Atiba Shanna, Kuwasi Balagoon, and many other movement elders whose works have moved the underground and clandestine struggle to its highest peaks.

OUR DAY HAS COME.

THE TIME IS NOW.

BUILD THE UNDERGROUND.