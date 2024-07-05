Free Palestine

Date:

Saturday, July 06, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

415-954-2763

Location Details:

Ocean at Water Streets, Santa Cruz

Stop genocide and support a permanent ceasefire now. No more funding for Israel. End the occupation and apartheid. Free all hostages and prisoners. 11 am to 12:30 pm. Help hold up banners at Ocean and Water Streets every Saturday. For more information call Laura at 831-247-5332.

