Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Direct from Gaza: Report Back from a Bay Area Midwife

sm_direct_from_gaza_bay_area_midwife.jpeg
original image (940x492)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Email:
Phone:
5105480542
Location Details:
Oakstop - California Ballroom, 1736 Franklin Street Oakland, CA 94612
Bridget Rochios is a Certified Nurse Midwife and Reproductive Health Nurse Practitioner dedicated to reproductive justice and health equity. Born and raised in the East Bay, she combines her clinical expertise with a passion for social activism, working to improve healthcare access both locally and internationally.

In May 2024, driven by her commitment to global health and social justice, Bridget volunteered at Emirati Maternity Hospital in Rafah, Gaza. During her month-long mission with the Canadian organization Glia, she provided critical obstetric care alongside local healthcare providers amidst the ongoing genocide. This experience allowed her to witness firsthand the challenges faced by Palestinians and advocate for their healthcare needs.

Dr. Jess Ghannam is Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Global Health Sciences in the School of Medicine at UCSF. His research areas include evaluating the long-term health consequences of war on displaced communities and the psychological and psychiatric effects of armed conflict on children. Dr. Ghannam has developed community health clinics in the Middle East that focus on developing community-based treatment programs for families in crisis.
For more information: https://DirectFromGaza.eventbrite.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 5, 2024 2:54PM
