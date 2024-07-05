Direct from Gaza: Report Back from a Bay Area Midwife

Thursday, July 11, 2024

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Panel Discussion

Middle East Children's Alliance

Phone:

5105480542

Oakstop - California Ballroom, 1736 Franklin Street Oakland, CA 94612

Bridget Rochios is a Certified Nurse Midwife and Reproductive Health Nurse Practitioner dedicated to reproductive justice and health equity. Born and raised in the East Bay, she combines her clinical expertise with a passion for social activism, working to improve healthcare access both locally and internationally.



In May 2024, driven by her commitment to global health and social justice, Bridget volunteered at Emirati Maternity Hospital in Rafah, Gaza. During her month-long mission with the Canadian organization Glia, she provided critical obstetric care alongside local healthcare providers amidst the ongoing genocide. This experience allowed her to witness firsthand the challenges faced by Palestinians and advocate for their healthcare needs.



Dr. Jess Ghannam is Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Global Health Sciences in the School of Medicine at UCSF. His research areas include evaluating the long-term health consequences of war on displaced communities and the psychological and psychiatric effects of armed conflict on children. Dr. Ghannam has developed community health clinics in the Middle East that focus on developing community-based treatment programs for families in crisis.