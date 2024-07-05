Emergency Peoples Rally against Criminalization of Houselessness and Palestine Liberation

Date:

Sunday, July 07, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Jon

Location Details:

San Francisco Federal Building (90 7th Street), San Francisco CA

With the Grant Pass decision, the Supreme Court had made it illegal for people to build encampments both in support of Palestine and simply to live. This ruling is not only an anti-houseless anti-poverty measure, but also a direct response to encampments. We will respond to this pathetic and cruel attempt at repression by taking back our streets and continuing the fight for Palestinian liberation. Join us to take a stand and make clear we are not going anywhere! San Francisco must hear our demands of ending all funds to Israel, the decriminalization of houselessness, as well as embrace the right to remain for houseless folks and Palestinians. When: July 7th, 2024 3pm Where: San Francisco Federal Building (90 7th Street, San Francisco, CA)