Death Strikes: The Emperor of Atlantis by John Malkin

Interview with Dave Maass, author of the new graphic novel "Death Strikes: The Emperor of Atlantis" based on a suppressed opera written in 1943 by Peter Kien and Viktor Ullmann, two prisoners at the Terezín Nazi concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. The authors did not live to see their masterpiece performed. Dave Maass is also investigations director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. This interview was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org at the University of California Santa Cruz.

DEATH STRIKES: THE EMPEROR OF ATLANTIS (Jan. 2024 - Berger Books)



Mixing dystopian sci-fi, mythic fantasy, and zombie horror, Death Strikes: The Emperor of Atlantis, is a graphic novel based on a suppressed opera written in 1943 by Peter Kien and Viktor Ullmann, two prisoners at the Terezín Nazi concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. The authors were killed at the Auschwitz concentration camp.



Set in an alternative universe where Atlantis never sank but instead became a technologically advanced tyranny, the power-mad buffoonish Emperor declares all-out war--everyone against everyone. Death goes on a labor strike, creating a hellscape where everyone fights, but no one dies. Can the spirit of Life stop this terror with the power of love?



Includes designs from the original opera, historical essays, photographs, and more.



Writer: Dave Maass, Artist: Patrick Lay, Ezra Rose, Letterer: Richard Bruning, Editor:

Karen Berger



