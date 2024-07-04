top
South Bay Anti-War

Rally to Resist NATO and Cancel RIMPAC

Rally to Resist NATO and Cancel RIMPAC - flyer
original image (1170x1166)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
Santana Row and Stevens Creek Blvd.
San José, CA 95128
RESIST NATO! CANCEL RIMPAC! RALLY AGAINST U.S. IMPERIALISM! Join us for this South Bay action in solidarity with the national mobilizations happening in San Diego, Hawai'i, and Washington D.C.

Withdraw US-NATO military bases which violate the sovereignty of nations!
End all U.S. funding to NATO and foreign militaries, redirect all funds to peoples' needs!
End all U.S.-led sanctions and blockades!
Money for education and basic social services, not militarization
Money for jobs and education! Not for war and occupation!
Cancel RIMPAC!
No US bases in the PH! No US bases in the world!
Junk VFA and EDCA!

Meet on the corner near the Crate & Barrel store at the intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd and Santana Row.
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 4, 2024 3:43PM
