From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Labor & Palestine, ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas on Palestine
ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas was invited to speak at the People's Conference on Palestine in Detroit on May 24, 25 & 26. This is his presentation for the conference.
ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas was invited to speak at the People's Conference On Palestine In Detroit on May 24, 25, 26. He prepared a tape of his presentation about the role of the ILWU10 and the struggle for Palestine.
The panel was titled the Role Of Labor Unions and Palestinian Struggle.
Additional Media:
Cut Ties with Zionism in the Workplace-Labor Workshop At 2024 People's Conf On Palestine Detroit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiiqxFjOPXI
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS. https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The panel was titled the Role Of Labor Unions and Palestinian Struggle.
Additional Media:
Cut Ties with Zionism in the Workplace-Labor Workshop At 2024 People's Conf On Palestine Detroit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiiqxFjOPXI
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS. https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Axb8_XRUr14
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network