ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas was invited to speak at the People's Conference on Palestine in Detroit on May 24, 25 & 26. This is his presentation for the conference.

ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas was invited to speak at the People's Conference On Palestine In Detroit on May 24, 25, 26. He prepared a tape of his presentation about the role of the ILWU10 and the struggle for Palestine.The panel was titled the Role Of Labor Unions and Palestinian Struggle.Additional Media:Cut Ties with Zionism in the Workplace-Labor Workshop At 2024 People's Conf On Palestine DetroitILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To AllThe Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine ConfZionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaAFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS. https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/ The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangThe Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade UnionOrganized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The PalestiniansU.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for PalestinePalestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The NazisProduction of Labor Video Project