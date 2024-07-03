From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Rep. Mike Thompson's office
622 Main Street
Woodland, CA
622 Main Street
Woodland, CA
Vigil for Palestine
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/vigil-for-palest...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 7:24PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network