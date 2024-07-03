From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: European Peace Movement Perspectives: Ukraine, Gaza, Nukes & Elections
Date:
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Russia's summer offensive is on, and U.S. supplied weapons are being launched against targets threatening a wider, potentially nuclear, war. Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank continue, reinforced by U.S. and German weapons. The world's sixty year-old arms control architecture is in shambles, and in the absence of strategic stability we are on the verge of an all out arms race. Europeans are going to the polls to elect a new European Parliament, and in the United States voters face the disheartening choice between Biden and the would-be dictator Trump.
How are the German and European peace movements responding, and what do they expect of us?
Reiner Braun, who will be in the United States for a counter-NATO conference and rally will be joining this CPDC/MAPA webinar.
Reiner Braun is among the most significant leaders of the German and European peace movements since 1982. The former President and Executive Director of the International Peace Bureau, he was the lead organizer of 2023 Ukraine Peace Summit held in Vienna. Over the years, he has been associated with the Krefelder Appeal, the Max Plank Institute, ILANA, INES, and the German Pugwash group. An organizer, speaker, and prolific author, he was the founder of the No to NATO/No to War International Network, and a leading opponent of NATO's war in Afghanistan.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 7:14PM
