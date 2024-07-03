San Diego Weekly Peace Vigil for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, July 06, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Entry to Ocean Beach

Sunset Cliffs Blvd and W Point Loma Blvd

San Diego, CA

Join CODEPINK SD, San Diego Veterans for Peace, and Palestine Pals every Saturday from 11am to 1pm on the plaza corner of Sunset Cliffs Blvd. and W. Point Loma Blvd., entry to Ocean Beach, San Diego, CA.



Wear pink and bring a peace-related poster if you have one!