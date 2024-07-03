top
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Police State & Prisons

Roseville Police Assault and Arrest Peaceful Protesters

by NorCal AntiWar Action
Wed, Jul 3, 2024 6:37PM
The Roseville police department used extremely excessive force to assault and arrest protesters who weren’t breaking any laws.
On June 30th, 2024 Adam Schiff came to Roseville, California to fundraise. Schiff being a supporter of Israeli genocide encountered an unfriendly welcome in Roseville, by a dozen or so pro-Palestinian protesters. Throughout schiff’s event the protesters stayed outside being loud, calling out Schiff’s complacency in genocide. Despite a large presence by Roseville PD, the police and protesters didn’t interact until just before 12:00, when two RPD officers approached the crowd.

The two cops approaching began asking to speak to a leader of the protest, upon being informed that there was no leader, the cops approached one of the only visibly POC protest attendees. As soon as the police got close to the protester they lunged ontop of the protester. Quickly a protester approached to demand their comrades freedom, but RPD responded by attacking and arresting them as well. Following this RPD began attacking the crowd, including running after and tackling a protester attempting to leave the situation.

With three arrests made at this point, a protester went in to film the police, and obtain their names and badge numbers. Quickly RPD refused to give their names and badge numbers, but upon seeing the camera filming them pinning a protester by kneeling in their neck, they declared it illegal to film the police and arrested the protester.

By the time the dust settled, 4 protesters had been arrested, and two more had been assaulted, one bad enough to end up in the ER. Two of protesters arrested were released within a few hours after being held in cars without AC, but the others arrested were taken to the South Placer County jail and booked on lynching charges. They were then held for two and a half days until an arraignment on July 2nd where the felony charges were dropped.

No dispersal orders were given, and no reason was given for Roseville Police’s attack on the protesters. So far the city of Roseville, the Roseville Police Department, and Adam Schiff’s campaign have been completely silent about RPD’s illegal and violent actions.
