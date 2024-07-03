top
Palestine

Palestine South Bay Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Al-Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury

Palestine Summer Film Series: Al-Shifa Hospital - flyer
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José, CA 95124
Palestine Summer Film Series presents ...

Al-Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury

We will screen the 2024 AJ 360 documentary, “Al Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury.” Described as unflinching and uncensored, survivors of the Israeli siege on Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital exclusively shared their first-hand accounts of the brutal Israeli raid on the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital complex.

Watch the trailer here:
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/newsfeed/2024/6/13/aj-360-premieres-unflinching-film-with-al-shifa-hospital-siege-survivors

We will then host Q&A with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon who has just returned from volunteering at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza.

Doors open at 5:30pm / Film starts promptly at 6:00pm PDT.

A small sliding donation ($5-15) per person is required at the door and will go to HEAL Palestine's effort to build and maintain a new field hospital in Gaza.

Sponsored by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War, and SJSU People's University 4 Gaza
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 5:38PM
