Palestine Summer Film Series presents ...Al-Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to BuryWe will screen the 2024 AJ 360 documentary, “Al Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury.” Described as unflinching and uncensored, survivors of the Israeli siege on Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital exclusively shared their first-hand accounts of the brutal Israeli raid on the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital complex.Watch the trailer here:We will then host Q&A with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon who has just returned from volunteering at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza.Doors open at 5:30pm / Film starts promptly at 6:00pm PDT.A small sliding donation ($5-15) per person is required at the door and will go to HEAL Palestine's effort to build and maintain a new field hospital in Gaza.Sponsored by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War, and SJSU People's University 4 Gaza