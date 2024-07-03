From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Al-Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury
Date:
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José, CA 95124
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José, CA 95124
Palestine Summer Film Series presents ...
Al-Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury
We will screen the 2024 AJ 360 documentary, “Al Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury.” Described as unflinching and uncensored, survivors of the Israeli siege on Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital exclusively shared their first-hand accounts of the brutal Israeli raid on the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital complex.
Watch the trailer here:
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/newsfeed/2024/6/13/aj-360-premieres-unflinching-film-with-al-shifa-hospital-siege-survivors
We will then host Q&A with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon who has just returned from volunteering at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza.
Doors open at 5:30pm / Film starts promptly at 6:00pm PDT.
A small sliding donation ($5-15) per person is required at the door and will go to HEAL Palestine's effort to build and maintain a new field hospital in Gaza.
Sponsored by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War, and SJSU People's University 4 Gaza
Al-Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury
We will screen the 2024 AJ 360 documentary, “Al Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury.” Described as unflinching and uncensored, survivors of the Israeli siege on Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital exclusively shared their first-hand accounts of the brutal Israeli raid on the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital complex.
Watch the trailer here:
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/newsfeed/2024/6/13/aj-360-premieres-unflinching-film-with-al-shifa-hospital-siege-survivors
We will then host Q&A with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon who has just returned from volunteering at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza.
Doors open at 5:30pm / Film starts promptly at 6:00pm PDT.
A small sliding donation ($5-15) per person is required at the door and will go to HEAL Palestine's effort to build and maintain a new field hospital in Gaza.
Sponsored by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War, and SJSU People's University 4 Gaza
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 5:38PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network