Copwatching at Protests and Preparing for Arrests
Date:
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Copwatch
Email:
Phone:
(510) 548-0425
Location Details:
Grassroots House, 2022 Blake St. Berkeley. In the back room. There's a ramp at the front entrance.
We will cover our tips for copwatching specifically in protest situations. When should you take video? What do you do with video? We will also discuss arrest process. What should you expect if you're arrested? What are you rights? The goal is to give people information they can use when facing risk of arrest or supporting those risking arrest.
For more information: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/
