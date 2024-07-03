Copwatching at Protests and Preparing for Arrests

Date:

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Berkeley Copwatch

Email:

Phone:

(510) 548-0425

Location Details:

Grassroots House, 2022 Blake St. Berkeley. In the back room. There's a ramp at the front entrance.

We will cover our tips for copwatching specifically in protest situations. When should you take video? What do you do with video? We will also discuss arrest process. What should you expect if you're arrested? What are you rights? The goal is to give people information they can use when facing risk of arrest or supporting those risking arrest.