#SaveDemocracy: Join 4th of July Discussion about SCOTUS Ruling on Presidential Immunity
Thursday, July 04, 2024
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Other
Community member
Shelldance Orchid Gardens
2000 California 1
Pacifica, CA 94044
4th of July Discussion about SCOTUS Ruling on Presidential Immunity
Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 at noon - 2pm PDT
Let's talk about the recent SCOTUS ruling on Presidential Immunity this 4th of July - it's urgent!
With the talking stick, we speak respect.
Share your thoughts about the recent SCOTUS ruling on Presidential Immunity at our in-person event at Shelldance Orchid Gardens. We will use a talking stick method to share our thoughts respectfully. How to move forward?
See you there!
This event is FREE!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-4th-of-j...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 10:05AM
