#SaveDemocracy: Join 4th of July Discussion about SCOTUS Ruling on Presidential Immunity

Date:

Thursday, July 04, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Community member

Location Details:

Shelldance Orchid Gardens

2000 California 1

Pacifica, CA 94044

4th of July Discussion about SCOTUS Ruling on Presidential Immunity



Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 at noon - 2pm PDT



Let's talk about the recent SCOTUS ruling on Presidential Immunity this 4th of July - it's urgent!



With the talking stick, we speak respect.



Share your thoughts about the recent SCOTUS ruling on Presidential Immunity at our in-person event at Shelldance Orchid Gardens. We will use a talking stick method to share our thoughts respectfully. How to move forward?



See you there!



This event is FREE!

