Protest at Northrop Grumman Manufacturing Facility during Week Against Weapons by Sunnyvale Location

Singing and chanting at pro Palestine demonstration outside weapons manufacturer in Sunnyvale, California

On Monday, June 24, over two dozen protesters gathered in Sunnyvale to protest against weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman and to demand that the war industry be shut down. The protest was called by San Jose Against War as part of Anti War Action Network’s national Week Against Weapons.



The protest began at the Sunnyvale train station, where organizers passed out flyers to weekday commuters with information about local South Bay weapons manufacturers such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and L3Harris. The crowd then marched to the Northrop Grumman manufacturing facility a few blocks away. During the march, people held signs declaring “Northrop Grumman kills children” and chanted slogans such as “Northrop Grumman, you can’t hide – we charge you with genocide!”



Upon arriving at the manufacturing facility, protesters gathered in front of the Northrop Grumman sign just outside the gated complex. Several Sunnyvale police and Northrop Grumman private security surveilled the protest from nearby. Protesters remained undeterred and continued chanting directly to the Northrop Grumman employees inside.



The Raging Grannies led the crowd in a powerful anti-war protest song. Noble Mushtak of San Jose Against War spoke to the crowd about Northrop Grumman’s direct role in the bombing of Palestine, saying, “Northrop Grumman is directly complicit in the Israeli genocide. They have an agreement with Elbit Systems, Israel's largest military contractor, to provide the component parts that are necessary for Israel’s main aircraft, the F35 aircraft.”



