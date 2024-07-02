From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
West Berkeley Shellmound Rematriation Celebration
Date:
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Sogorea Te’ Land Trust
Location Details:
1900 4th St, so called Berkeley
Rematriation Celebration!
Join us to celebrate the liberation and return of the West Berkeley Shellmound!
This is an outdoor gathering hosted by Sogorea Te’ Land Trust and the Villages of Lisjan Nation.
Please bring your own water bottle and chair if you would like to sit.
Want to support? Donate to the Rematriate the Land Fund: bit.ly/landfund
Join us to celebrate the liberation and return of the West Berkeley Shellmound!
This is an outdoor gathering hosted by Sogorea Te’ Land Trust and the Villages of Lisjan Nation.
Please bring your own water bottle and chair if you would like to sit.
Want to support? Donate to the Rematriate the Land Fund: bit.ly/landfund
For more information: https://sogoreate-landtrust.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 8:35AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network