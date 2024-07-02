West Berkeley Shellmound Rematriation Celebration

Date:

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Sogorea Te’ Land Trust

Location Details:

1900 4th St, so called Berkeley

Rematriation Celebration!



Join us to celebrate the liberation and return of the West Berkeley Shellmound!



This is an outdoor gathering hosted by Sogorea Te’ Land Trust and the Villages of Lisjan Nation.



Please bring your own water bottle and chair if you would like to sit.



Want to support? Donate to the Rematriate the Land Fund: bit.ly/landfund