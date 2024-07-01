top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Deep Ecology and Deep Listening

San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B 100 Larkin St San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (950x475)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
This program by the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble explores music of primarily Californian composers whose music is connected to the earth and to the climate, music which asks us to listen deeply to the natural world. Works include Pauline Oliveros' Tree/Peace, Monica Chew's Ice Calf, Kaija Saariaho's Nocturne for Solo Violin and Peteris Vasks' Landscape with Birds.

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE), founded in 1992, is a consortium of 17 San Francisco Bay Area musicians who create exciting performances of all types of classical music for all types of audiences. We work as a cohesive collective of artists who share values of integrity, quality, inclusion, service, curiosity, and advocacy. LCCE centers the music of our time in conversation with musical influences of the past, combining a vast repertoire into thematic performances in our established and well-received concert series. With Left Coast Chamber Ensemble, nothing is out of bounds, and anything is possible.

Everybody's Climate 2024: Connect with others to address the climate crisis in ways that are meaningful to you, from poetry and music to science and practical action.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2024/07/31/perform...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 10:55PM
