San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Finding Your Place in the Climate Justice Movement

San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B 100 Larkin St San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (950x475)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
You probably know about the major troubles of climate change: rising global temperatures, biodiversity loss, ecosystem degradation and the negative impact to the livelihoods of many people around the world-to name just a few. But the issues are so big, it feels insurmountable. What can one person do in the face of all of that? This workshop will address how you can get involved, starting from wherever you are, and how important it is that you do so. The only way forward is together.

Cynthia Kaufman is the Director of the Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action De Anza College where she runs, and teaches in, a community organizer training program. She is the author of five books on social change: Consumerism, Sustainability, and Happiness: How to Build a World Where Everyone has Enough (Routledge 2023), The Sea is Rising and So Are We: A Climate Justice Handbook (PM Press 2021), Challenging Power: Democracy and Accountability in a Fractured World (Bloomsbury 2020), Getting Past Capitalism: History, Vision, Hope (Lexington Books 2012) and Ideas for Action: Relevant Theory for Radical Change (2nd Edition PM Press 2016). She has been active in a wide variety of social justice movements including Central American solidarity, union organizing, police accountability, and most recently tenants' rights, transit justice and climate change.

Everybody's Climate 2024: Connect with others to address the climate crisis in ways that are meaningful to you, from poetry and music to science and practical action.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2024/07/28/worksho...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 10:54PM
