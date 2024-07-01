Racism, Labor and White Supremacy-Panel at ILWU Local 10,

Saturday, July 06, 2024

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Panel Discussion

WorkWeek

ILWU Local 10

400 North Point In Henry Schmidt Room On 2nd Floor

San Francisco

This panel will look at the historic struggle against white supremacy in the labor movement and the growth of fascism in the US today. There has been an escalation of hanging noose incidents and racist attacks in the workplace and community. It will look at how unions like the ILWU have fought systemic racism by direct action and the jobs and the growing threat of a fascist government and what unions and working people need to do to confront this deadly danger and the threat of civil war.



Speakers:

Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Secretary Treasurer Retired

Chris Silvera – IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer, New York City



Sponsored by WorkWeek

Part Of LaborFest.net