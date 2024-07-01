top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/6/2024
San Francisco Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Racism, Labor and White Supremacy-Panel at ILWU Local 10,

ILWU Local 10 400 North Point In Henry Schmidt Room On 2nd Floor San Francisco
original image (2999x764)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10
400 North Point In Henry Schmidt Room On 2nd Floor
San Francisco
July 6, 2024 Racism, Labor And White Supremacy
July 6 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm PDT
FREE

At: ILWU Local 10 Henry Schmidt Room, 400 North Point St., San Francisco
(Presentation)

This panel will look at the historic struggle against white supremacy in the labor movement and the growth of fascism in the US today. There has been an escalation of hanging noose incidents and racist attacks in the workplace and community. It will look at how unions like the ILWU have fought systemic racism by direct action and the jobs and the growing threat of a fascist government and what unions and working people need to do to confront this deadly danger and the threat of civil war.

Speakers:
Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Secretary Treasurer Retired
Chris Silvera – IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer, New York City

Sponsored by WorkWeek
Part Of LaborFest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/event/racism-labor-a...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 3:48PM
§Epidemic Of Hanging Nooses
by WorkWeek
Mon, Jul 1, 2024 3:48PM
sm_hanging_noose_with_african_american_worker.jpg
original image (522x920)
There has been an epidemic of hanging nooses at work locations to terrorize Black and other workers and the rise of fascism will increase these incidents.
https://laborfest.net/event/racism-labor-a...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code