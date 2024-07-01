From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Racism, Labor and White Supremacy-Panel at ILWU Local 10,
Date:
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10
400 North Point In Henry Schmidt Room On 2nd Floor
San Francisco
400 North Point In Henry Schmidt Room On 2nd Floor
San Francisco
July 6, 2024 Racism, Labor And White Supremacy
July 6 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm PDT
FREE
At: ILWU Local 10 Henry Schmidt Room, 400 North Point St., San Francisco
(Presentation)
This panel will look at the historic struggle against white supremacy in the labor movement and the growth of fascism in the US today. There has been an escalation of hanging noose incidents and racist attacks in the workplace and community. It will look at how unions like the ILWU have fought systemic racism by direct action and the jobs and the growing threat of a fascist government and what unions and working people need to do to confront this deadly danger and the threat of civil war.
Speakers:
Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Secretary Treasurer Retired
Chris Silvera – IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer, New York City
Sponsored by WorkWeek
Part Of LaborFest.net
July 6 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm PDT
FREE
At: ILWU Local 10 Henry Schmidt Room, 400 North Point St., San Francisco
(Presentation)
This panel will look at the historic struggle against white supremacy in the labor movement and the growth of fascism in the US today. There has been an escalation of hanging noose incidents and racist attacks in the workplace and community. It will look at how unions like the ILWU have fought systemic racism by direct action and the jobs and the growing threat of a fascist government and what unions and working people need to do to confront this deadly danger and the threat of civil war.
Speakers:
Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Secretary Treasurer Retired
Chris Silvera – IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer, New York City
Sponsored by WorkWeek
Part Of LaborFest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/event/racism-labor-a...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 3:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network