Pack the Courtroom for Arrested Roseville Protesters
Date:
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
Jail Support
Location Details:
Department 20 Placer County Superior Court, 10820 Justice Center Dr, Roseville, CAb
Pack the courtroom for protesters violently targeted and arrested at an Adam Schiff Fundraiser in Roseville.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 2:58PM
