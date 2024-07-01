From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland Rally: John Lewis National Day of Commemoration & Action for Voting Rights
Date:
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Volunteer organized for John Lewis Actions
Location Details:
De Fremery Park
1651 Adeline St
Oakland, CA 94607
OAKLAND RALLY for VOTING RIGHTS
Wednesday, July 17 at 6 – 9pm PDT
De Fremery Park on Adeline Street between 16th & 18th Streets
July 17, 2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the death of the Late Congressman John Lewis. On that day, we will come together in events across the country to commemorate his death and more importantly his life work to secure voting rights for all people.
With the going attack on democracy, the nationwide events will highlight the urgency of this moment in our history.
We intend to educate, motivate and activate our community to work towards the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
