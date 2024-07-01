Oakland Rally: John Lewis National Day of Commemoration & Action for Voting Rights

Date:

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Volunteer organized for John Lewis Actions

Location Details:

De Fremery Park

1651 Adeline St

Oakland, CA 94607

OAKLAND RALLY for VOTING RIGHTS



Wednesday, July 17 at 6 – 9pm PDT



De Fremery Park on Adeline Street between 16th & 18th Streets



July 17, 2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the death of the Late Congressman John Lewis. On that day, we will come together in events across the country to commemorate his death and more importantly his life work to secure voting rights for all people.



With the going attack on democracy, the nationwide events will highlight the urgency of this moment in our history.



We intend to educate, motivate and activate our community to work towards the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood.