Briefing on Louisiana Ten Commandments Lawsuit & Challenging Christian Nationalist Threats
Date:
Monday, July 01, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Americans United, ACLU, FFRF
Location Details:
Join us for an exciting webinar at 3:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET) to learn how Americans United for Separation of Church & State and allies are challenging Christian Nationalist threats in Louisiana after Gov. Jeff Landry signed a law that requires all public K-12 schools, colleges and universities to display the Ten Commandments in every single classroom.
Our panel of speakers will discuss our lawsuit in Louisiana challenging H.B. 71, which requires every public K-12 school, public college, and university to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom.
The panel will explain the strategy for keeping Louisiana public schools inclusive for all students and share our next steps in this fight. You’ll also learn how you can support efforts against this law and similar bills in other states. Questions will be answered live.
Speakers:
Andrew L. Seidel, Americans United, constitutional and civil rights attorney, activist, and author of The Founding Myth and American Crusade.
Dan Mach, ACLU, director of the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief
Sam Grover, Senior Counsel for Litigation at the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF)
ORGANIZATIONS:
Americans United for Separation of Church & State (AU)
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana (ACLU Louisiana)
Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF)
ORGANIZATIONS:
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 8:14AM
