Could the internet be coherent with permaculture? (potluck!)

Date:

Monday, July 08, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

ajay

Location Details:

a PLACE for Sustainable Living, our local sustainable community center for education and activism, 1121 64th st oak-land





We hope to hear from each other on what inspires us about this prompt, questions you’re carrying, and overall thoughts and ideas. This is also a warm invitation to folks that are interested in this topic but don’t know a lot yet and want to hear more. The days are long, everything is growing and there are lots of festivals and things happening. We envision this month’s gathering as a calm place to connect with like-minded folks, eat good food and take some full exhales. Hope to see you there!



An overview from our speaker, noms (Naomi Joy Smith):

In this era of information, humans are increasingly dependent on digital systems; whether to keep track of complex data streams to increase resilience in our landscapes, or to meet and maintain contact with our networks and communities – in any case, the internet has become a leverage point for shifting culture. How can permaculture design connect with our socio-digital patterns, and what does mission-aligned tooling look like from the perspectives of earth care, people care, and fair share?





noms is a Pākeha (naturalized settler) from Aotearoa. They run a community group who meet monthly to explore appropriate digital tools for their nested locale, and are founding projects such as a community-owned data farm running off recycled eWaste, and pop-up digital hygiene support sessions.They’re currently supporting the event team running DWeb Camp, and contributes to Socialroots.io, a cooperative building tooling for network coordination.



🗓️ And there’s more!! Free virtual Book Club Starts: The day after our potluck! 📍 RSVP and Details:

Also, to think more about permaculture, here’s some links to noodle on:

https://oaec.org/our-work/projects-and-partnerships/permaculture/what-is-permaculture/



And as we think about technology as a liberating structure, there’s an upcoming event that inspired this event –



Stay connected with us:

