East Bay

Date:
Monday, July 08, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ajay
Location Details:
a PLACE for Sustainable Living, our local sustainable community center for education and activism, 1121 64th st oak-land
Join the Bay Area Permaculture Guild for our Midsummer gathering. Our gathering this month will be a potluck with a facilitated group conversation following a guest talk on applying permaculture perspectives to digital systems, and how to integrate information & communication tools (ICTs) into permaculture designs.
We hope to hear from each other on what inspires us about this prompt, questions you’re carrying, and overall thoughts and ideas. This is also a warm invitation to folks that are interested in this topic but don’t know a lot yet and want to hear more. The days are long, everything is growing and there are lots of festivals and things happening. We envision this month’s gathering as a calm place to connect with like-minded folks, eat good food and take some full exhales. Hope to see you there!

An overview from our speaker, noms (Naomi Joy Smith):
In this era of information, humans are increasingly dependent on digital systems; whether to keep track of complex data streams to increase resilience in our landscapes, or to meet and maintain contact with our networks and communities – in any case, the internet has become a leverage point for shifting culture. How can permaculture design connect with our socio-digital patterns, and what does mission-aligned tooling look like from the perspectives of earth care, people care, and fair share?


noms is a Pākeha (naturalized settler) from Aotearoa. They run a community group who meet monthly to explore appropriate digital tools for their nested locale, and are founding projects such as a community-owned data farm running off recycled eWaste, and pop-up digital hygiene support sessions.They’re currently supporting the event team running DWeb Camp, and contributes to Socialroots.io, a cooperative building tooling for network coordination.

🗓️ And there’s more!! Free virtual Book Club Starts: The day after our potluck! 📍 RSVP and Details: https://earthactivisttraining.org/event/book-club-5th-sacred-thing/
Also, to think more about permaculture, here’s some links to noodle on: https://permaculturewomen.com/decolonising-permaculture/
https://oaec.org/our-work/projects-and-partnerships/permaculture/what-is-permaculture/

And as we think about technology as a liberating structure, there’s an upcoming event that inspired this event – https://dwebcamp.org/ !

Stay connected with us: https://linktr.ee/eastbaypermacultureguild
For more information: https://partiful.com/e/ETeelPOFIeD1tDYaR6qp
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 12:20AM
