Fill Roseville Jail with Calls by NorCal AntiWar Action

Roseville PD violently assaulted and arrested protesters, call the South Placer County Jail to demand their freedom.

During a protest against Adam Schiff in Roseville a dozen or so peaceful protesters were violently assaulted by Roseville PD. No dispersal order was given before RPD attacked protesters, then mass arrested them. Many were injured during the assault, and 3 comrades still remain in custody, facing serious charges. Call the South Placer County Jail at 916-774-5000 to demand they be freed, and Roseville PD be held accountable for their unlawful assault and arrests.



Use the following script when calling.



“hi, i’m a community member calling with regards to the three people who were violently and illegally arrested by roseville pd at Maidu Community Center earlier today. why are these three being booked on riot related charges in an instance where there was no riot? i’m curious if the arresting officers are unaware of the footage which demonstrates that no riot took place and that no dispersal order was given before they illegally arrested these peaceful protestors. i urge you to recognize that these arrests were made illegally on those exercising their right to peaceful protest and they should be released immediately”