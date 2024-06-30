top
California
California
View events for the week of 7/3/2024
California Anti-War

Close Guantánamo Now!

Close Gitmo San Francisco Flyer July 2024
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
Embarcadero San Francisco Ferry Building (or Harry Bridges Plaza in the crossing island), look for our Close Gitmo signs and orange jumpsuits
Please join human rights defenders around the world for the monthly 1st Wednesday Close Guantánamo Global Vigils! President Biden must release the 16 men cleared for release, stop the ongoing Islamophobic human rights abuses and CLOSE GUANTÁNAMO NOW!!!

In October 2023, 11 Yemeni men were set to be released and resettled in Oman. The transfers were suddenly halted after October 7th because of "political optics"... As a reminder, 30 Muslim men are still languishing at Guantánamo, most without charge, none having received a fair trial.

Many detainees, like Toffiq al-Bihani and Khalid Qasim were brutally tortured by the U.S. government and have been detained for over 20 years. Of the 11 men about to be released last October, al-Bihani and Qasim, though cleared for transfer for years, remain detained indefinitely.

The costs of maintaining the Guantánamo prison exceed $540 million per year – $18 million annually per detainee remaining. It is believed to be the most expensive prison on earth. The vast majority of the 780 men and boys who have been detained at Guantanamo over the years were never charged with even a single crime.

By the end of his presidency, George W. Bush and then Secretary of State, Colin Powell, agreed Guantánamo prison should be closed. Congress mounted significant opposition to the plan after President Obama took office and announced his intention to close the prison. Trump, promised to keep Guantánamo open and “load it up with some bad dudes” but didn't add to its population...

President Biden has a critical window of opportunity to do what is right and quickly end these ongoing human rights abuses! JOIN US FOR THE URGENT CALL TO CLOSE GITMO NOW!!!

If you can't join a vigil in person, please visit Amnesty International USA's Close Guantánamo page to learn more and take action: amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close-guantanamo
See Andy Worthington's updates & reports: closeguantanamo.org
And listen to Season 4 of the Serial: Guantánamo ‘Serial’ Season 4: Guantánamo.



For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 30, 2024 1:07PM
§Close Gitmo Global Flyer July 2024
by Gavrilah
Sun, Jun 30, 2024 1:07PM
Global Close Guantanamo Flyer July 2024
original image (1545x2000)
https://aiusagroup30.org
