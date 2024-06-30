JBLM Servicemen Sexually Abused - Crimes Being Covered Up by Abused at JBLM

Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington report being sexually abused by an Army doctor. On-Base police (JBLM DES) scramble to cover-up these crimes and deny victims access to reporting channels.

According to a June 28th 2024 report by the Associated Press "JBLM servicemen say the Army didn't protect them from a doctor charged with abusive sexual contact".



Maj. Michael Stockin, an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at the base's Madigan Army Medical Center, faces 52 charges involving claims of abusive sexual contact with 41 victims, said Michelle McCaskill, spokesperson with the U.S. Army Officer of Special Trial Counsel.



JBLM is the U.S. Army's fifth-largest base and is about 47 miles (75 kilometers) south of Seattle. It has a population that tops 100,000 — with 40,000 active duty, 50,000 family members and 15,000 civilian and contract employees. The personnel includes the Yakama Training Center. The Madigan medical center is the Army’s second-largest medical treatment facility.



One of the servicemen [abused by Stockin] said he reported Stockin's behavior to his superior officer, but nothing was done. Two other complaints say Stockin continued to see and abuse patients as late as April 2022 — two months after the army claimed it had removed him from duty, Dunn said.



Reports of sexual abuse occurring on JBLM were made to the JBLM Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) (the JBLM Police) but DES leadership did nothing about those reports and actively retaliated against individuals expressing concern about what was occurring on the military base. The JBLM DES has gone to lengths to conceal evidence of sexual abuse occurring on-base. As recently as November 2023 and February 2024, individuals with evidence of on-going sexual abuse on JBLM have been barred from having access to the on-base offices of US Army CID, the Office of the Provost Marshal, and the Office of the Inspector General. The only possible reason to bar someone from accessing on-base law enforcement agencies and the Inspector General is to conceal evidence of on-going criminal activity (sexual abuse).



The group Protect Our Defenders called the Stockin case the largest sexual abuse scandal in recent history and called for a Congressional review. We call for the JBLM Commander to provide immediate base access to individuals seeking to provide evidence of these crimes to CID, PMO, and the IG.

.

.