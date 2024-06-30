From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Celebrate Woody Guthrie's Birthday! Jimmy Kelly & David Borough - Free Concert
Date:
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Jimmy Kelly
Email:
Phone:
(408) 597-7649
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Town Clock, North Pacific Avenue 95060
Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11 AM - 1 PM
Celebrate Woody Guthrie's Birthday!
With the Kelly O'Davey Duo: Jimmy Kelly & David Borough
at the Santa Cruz Town Clock, North Pacific Avenue 95060
Free Concert / Donations Appreciated.
Sponsor: Music Performance Trust Fund & Food Not Bombs
David Borough & Jimmy Kelly are members of the American Federation of Musicians Local Six.
For more info. email: jimmy.kelly [at] sbcglobal.net
Call or text: (408) 597-7649
