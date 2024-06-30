A Debate to Nowhere, USA dlimay7 [at] aol.com) by DLi

Another aspect of the inevitable chaos created by the collapsing USA Imperial ("rules-based? )international order.

Last Thursday's "Debate to Nowhere" was predictably an "underperforming" embarrassment--or worse--to the self-proclaimed "leading democracy of the free world. A barely coherent geriatric enabler of Zionist genocide was debating a convicted felon and self-bragging " p_ _ sy grabber," in order to convince justifiably-skeptical voters that one of them should be selected as the next WHO (White House Occupier). In a typically-stifling procedure of the current dysfunctional American "bourgeois democracy" (no independent candidate, nor any public audience, was allowed to participate), the two "oratorians" did their utmost to deflect, delete or deny the nation's 3 top existential threats:



A) On the topic of an Endless War budget--which spends more taxpayers' money-- over $1 Trillion per year at the time when the national debt is growing by over $2 Trillion annually--on war preparation, than the next 9 nations (7 of whom are US allies!)across the Globe, neither candidate plans to drastically cut arms spending or to seriously rely on diplomacy to deal with foreign "adversaries" (mostly inflated or imagined threats).



B) At the same time, the unsustainable and absurd income and wealth inequality received not one single mention from the two representatives of the nation's richest 1%! The 5-decade-long (since the rightwing Reagonite's " Pivot to the Profitariat" revolution) tax giveaways, will continue unabated or even enhanced, whether the Wall Street-funded Democrats or the Pentagon-coddling Gbottom (Guns, Oil and Profiteers party) takes over the White House occupancy. Both Biden and T-Rump are gleefully swimming in the obscene swamp that the top two dozen billionaires own and controlled more wealth than the bottom 90%, or 300 million citizens!



C) In the meantime, while clearly-visible Climate Catastrophes like unprecedented floods, record wild fires and disastrous hurricanes ravage the continents, Tweedle-dee and Tweedle-dum barely mention any transformational policy to combat Climate Change. Instead, the bipartisan "leadership" actually doubles down on the much easier path to blame and sanction China and other foreign actors, on affecting the deteriorating global environmental dystopia. Nowhere in their rancorous and mutually-accusatory speeches did either candidate admit the inconvenient truth that our rapacious Capitalist growth model is the primary driver for the current tragic state of affairs.



In summary, much of the nation's electorate, especially our youth--future victims of our adult generations' inexcusable neglect and inaction--are so d disillusioned that a majority of them may well sit out the pissing contest of the distasteful "2 evils"! Nihilistic and pragmatically unhelpful as that may be, it nonetheless realistically reveals an indictment of the " there us no alternative" Capitalist/NeoLiberal formula of the militant and repressive G7(Gang of Seven) political-economic governance and paradigm.