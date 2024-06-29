The Forced Migration Crisis At The Border

Date:

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Location Details:

South Berkeley Senior Center (2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703)

Tens of millions of people around the world are being forced from their homes.



The climate crisis, economic, political, and social crises–the violence of poverty, the state, and gangs–have made life impossible in their homelands.



The politicians–both Democrats and Republicans–want us to believe that these thousands of desperate people are a threat to our lives. That’s a lie. We cannot allow the separation, imprisonment, deportation of migrant families to be carried out in our name.



Justin Akers Chacon–a Chicano educator, author, and socialist activist–will discuss the current crisis at the border. Chacon is based in San Diego, California and is involved in border resistance as well as campaigns for worker and migrant rights in the US-Mexico border region. His most recent book is, “The Border Crossed Us: The Case for Opening the US-Mexico Border.”