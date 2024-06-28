From the Open-Publishing Calendar
National Homelessness Law Center Condemns Supreme Court Decision
National Homelessness Law Center Condemns Supreme Court Decision, Demands Real Solutions to Homelessness
WASHINGTON, D.C. – (June 28th, 2024)
In a profoundly disappointing ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court today decided that the US Constitution does not protect homeless people against cruel and unusual punishment, even when they have no choice to sleep in public using things like blankets or pillows.
Arresting or fining people for trying to survive is expensive, counterproductive, and cruel. This inhumane ruling, which goes against the values of nearly three-quarters of Americans, will make homelessness worse in Grants Pass and nationwide. Cities are now even more empowered to neglect proven housing-based solutions and to arrest or fine those with no choice but to sleep outdoors. While we are disappointed, we are not surprised that this Supreme Court ruled against the interests of our poorest neighbors.
Despite the setback, the National Homelessness Law Center finds strength in Justice Sotomayor’s compelling dissent. This dissent aligns with our long-held belief that no one should be punished for sleeping outside, especially when they have no other options. While we are enraged, we are now even more committed to ensuring that everybody has a safe place to call home.
In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, the National Homelessness Law Center calls on the Biden administration and Congress to invest at least $356 billion in the next year with continued funding in future years to ensure that everybody has safe, decent housing that they can afford. Specifically, we call for full funding of:
* Universal rental assistance for lowest-income households
* Public housing repair and preservation
* National Housing Trust Fund
* Eviction and homelessness prevention
* Voluntary supportive and emergency services
Everybody, regardless of race or background, needs a safe place to sleep. In America, where centuries of intentional policies push Black people, Indigenous people, and other people of color into homelessness at disproportionate rates, achieving housing justice cannot be achieved without achieving racial justice. Investing $365 billion this year is needed, but not comprehensive, downpayment to addressing homelessness. America is the richest country in the world. We can afford to ensure that everybody has a roof over their heads, a warm bed, and a door to lock. Our neighbors living outside cannot wait any longer.
The National Homelessness Law Center extends its gratitude to the thousands of nationwide advocates who mobilized around this landmark case, rallied with us during oral arguments at the Supreme Court, and signed the 42 amicus briefs in support of homeless rights. Despite the Supreme Court ruling, we know that housing, not handcuffs, solves homelessness, and we will continue our work to ensure that everyone, regardless of race or background, has the housing they need to thrive. We invite everybody to join us for a mass organizing call at 1 PM EST Monday. Click here to RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0L1Lxv71SdSX0EYxlp0_jw#/registration
###
The National Homelessness Law Center’s vision is to cultivate a society where every person can live with dignity and enjoy their basic human rights, including the right to affordable, quality, and safe housing, and its mission is to fearlessly advance federal, state and local policies to prevent and end homelessness while fiercely defending the rights of all unhoused persons.
https://homelesslaw.org/jvgp-scotus-decision/
For more information: https://homelesslaw.org/
