Palestine Action (info forthcoming)

Date:

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

some folks

Location Details:

to be shared day of

June 30th, in a location in the greater Sacramento area a powerful person will get a showing that their failure to stand for justice means we will give them no peace. More details to be shared day of.