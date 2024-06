Where Olive Trees Weep offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice. 🗝️The film will be followed by a facilitated conversation with Sami Huraini, a Palestinian human rights defender and a board member of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, a committee that opposes the extension of the illegal Israeli settlement through peaceful demonstrations. Sami is also a member of the grassroots initiative 'Youth of Sumud', that was established to peacefully resist the Israeli occupation and the illegal settlements in Southern Hebron. Sami has also been involved in protecting Palestinian civilians from settlers attacks, by escorting children to schools and accompanying Palestinian farmers to their lands close to the green line. 🚸RSVP is required with a $5 donation. Seats are limited. Donations also welcome at the door. RSVP link: https://bit.ly/sanjosefilm Bearing witness is one of the many ways of showing up for Palestine.Supported by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area and South Bay Chapters, San José Peace & Justice Center and San José Against War