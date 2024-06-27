From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Summer Film Series: Where Olive Trees Weep
Date:
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Vall
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José, CA 95124
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José, CA 95124
Where Olive Trees Weep offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice. 🗝️
The film will be followed by a facilitated conversation with Sami Huraini, a Palestinian human rights defender and a board member of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, a committee that opposes the extension of the illegal Israeli settlement through peaceful demonstrations. Sami is also a member of the grassroots initiative 'Youth of Sumud', that was established to peacefully resist the Israeli occupation and the illegal settlements in Southern Hebron. Sami has also been involved in protecting Palestinian civilians from settlers attacks, by escorting children to schools and accompanying Palestinian farmers to their lands close to the green line. 🚸
RSVP is required with a $5 donation. Seats are limited. Donations also welcome at the door. RSVP link: https://bit.ly/sanjosefilm
Bearing witness is one of the many ways of showing up for Palestine.
Supported by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area and South Bay Chapters, San José Peace & Justice Center and San José Against War
The film will be followed by a facilitated conversation with Sami Huraini, a Palestinian human rights defender and a board member of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, a committee that opposes the extension of the illegal Israeli settlement through peaceful demonstrations. Sami is also a member of the grassroots initiative 'Youth of Sumud', that was established to peacefully resist the Israeli occupation and the illegal settlements in Southern Hebron. Sami has also been involved in protecting Palestinian civilians from settlers attacks, by escorting children to schools and accompanying Palestinian farmers to their lands close to the green line. 🚸
RSVP is required with a $5 donation. Seats are limited. Donations also welcome at the door. RSVP link: https://bit.ly/sanjosefilm
Bearing witness is one of the many ways of showing up for Palestine.
Supported by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area and South Bay Chapters, San José Peace & Justice Center and San José Against War
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 7:49PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network