top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/29/2024
Palestine South Bay

Palestine Summer Film Series: Where Olive Trees Weep

Film screening: Where Olive Trees Weep - flyer
original image (1724x1724)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Vall
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José, CA 95124
Where Olive Trees Weep offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice. 🗝️

The film will be followed by a facilitated conversation with Sami Huraini, a Palestinian human rights defender and a board member of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, a committee that opposes the extension of the illegal Israeli settlement through peaceful demonstrations. Sami is also a member of the grassroots initiative 'Youth of Sumud', that was established to peacefully resist the Israeli occupation and the illegal settlements in Southern Hebron. Sami has also been involved in protecting Palestinian civilians from settlers attacks, by escorting children to schools and accompanying Palestinian farmers to their lands close to the green line. 🚸

RSVP is required with a $5 donation. Seats are limited. Donations also welcome at the door. RSVP link: https://bit.ly/sanjosefilm

Bearing witness is one of the many ways of showing up for Palestine.

Supported by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area and South Bay Chapters, San José Peace & Justice Center and San José Against War
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 7:49PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code