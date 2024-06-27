Virtual Teach-In/Class: Codepink Gaza Summer School

Date:

Monday, July 01, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

We cannot wait to see you at our next Gaza Summer School Session: Decolonizing Environmentalism. Join us in learning from one of Palestine’s foremost experts on Palestine’s ecosystems, Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh, Founder of the Palestine Museum of Natural History. Plus, hear how you can use social media for movement building from CODEPINK’s social media team!