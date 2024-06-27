From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Teach-In/Class: Codepink Gaza Summer School
Date:
Monday, July 01, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
We cannot wait to see you at our next Gaza Summer School Session: Decolonizing Environmentalism. Join us in learning from one of Palestine’s foremost experts on Palestine’s ecosystems, Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh, Founder of the Palestine Museum of Natural History. Plus, hear how you can use social media for movement building from CODEPINK’s social media team!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 4:16PM
