A RALLY FOR EQUALITY, LIBERATION, JUSTICE AND PEACE IN ISRAEL/PALESTINE
Sunday, June 30, 2024
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
SF Bay For Peace
Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland
A rally in support of united peace movements in Israel and Palestine that will be gathering a mass protest in Tel-Aviv Yaffa on July 1st.
It’s Time!
To Stop The War.
To Reach a Deal.
To End the Conflict.
To Make Peace.
Similar rallies will be happening simultaneously in many cities around the US and globally.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/sfbay4peace
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 3:53PM
