A RALLY FOR EQUALITY, LIBERATION, JUSTICE AND PEACE IN ISRAEL/PALESTINE

Date:

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SF Bay For Peace

Email:

Location Details:

Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland

A rally in support of united peace movements in Israel and Palestine that will be gathering a mass protest in Tel-Aviv Yaffa on July 1st.



It’s Time!



To Stop The War.

To Reach a Deal.

To End the Conflict.

To Make Peace.



Similar rallies will be happening simultaneously in many cities around the US and globally.