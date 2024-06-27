Bolivia Rejects Coup Attempt by Indymedia Argentina/Indyradio

...the military chief demanded from President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora a total change of cabinet, receiving the president's face-to-face rejection. At the same time, the Bolivian Workers' Central (COB) immediately declared an indefinite strike and called "all social and union organizations to the city of La Paz to defend and restore the constitutional order." The population mobilized quickly and flooded the streets, rejecting the coup attempt.