From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Indigenize Your Independence
Date:
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
🪶 Indigenize Your Independence 🪶 - from @kaalogii.coalition
Join us on Wednesday July 3rd at SubRosa Community Space from 12 - 4pm for a community event centering Native and Indigenous art, teach-ins, and mutual aid projects!
Entry is donation based. All proceeds will be donated to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC) and the Uniting Natives Culturally & Inter-tribally (UNCI) program.
Questions or need accommodations? Contact @zesty.zekie, @ash.tw, or @ummm_jello on Instagram!
Info from SubRosa IG post - https://www.instagram.com/p/C8r_9qvv59O/
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
Join us on Wednesday July 3rd at SubRosa Community Space from 12 - 4pm for a community event centering Native and Indigenous art, teach-ins, and mutual aid projects!
Entry is donation based. All proceeds will be donated to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC) and the Uniting Natives Culturally & Inter-tribally (UNCI) program.
Questions or need accommodations? Contact @zesty.zekie, @ash.tw, or @ummm_jello on Instagram!
Info from SubRosa IG post - https://www.instagram.com/p/C8r_9qvv59O/
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1185848422...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 6:28AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network