San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Action Alert: July 9 March on Citibank in San Francisco

Date:
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Lis Cox
Location Details:
THE DETAILS: On July 9th, we will meet at 11:00 am at Harry Bridges Plaza, right across the street from the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero. We will march to two nearby Citibank offices (including their California corporate office location) before returning to the Ferry Building.
We anticipate live music, singing, puppets and a rocking chair brigade! Third Actors will circulate and collect signed Costco “Cut Up Your Citi Credit Card” postcards throughout the event.
Join the San Francisco Bay Area Third Act Working Group and 1000 Grandmothers on Tuesday July 9 for a lively, peaceful parade and rally in downtown San Francisco to tell Citibank – the biggest funder of fossil fuel expansion in the past 8 years — that the future of the world’s children and grandchildren matter more than Citi’s profits!
For more information: https://thirdact.org/bay-area/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 5:07AM
