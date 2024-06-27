From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Action Alert: July 9 March on Citibank in San Francisco
Date:
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Lis Cox
Location Details:
THE DETAILS: On July 9th, we will meet at 11:00 am at Harry Bridges Plaza, right across the street from the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero. We will march to two nearby Citibank offices (including their California corporate office location) before returning to the Ferry Building.
We anticipate live music, singing, puppets and a rocking chair brigade! Third Actors will circulate and collect signed Costco “Cut Up Your Citi Credit Card” postcards throughout the event.
We anticipate live music, singing, puppets and a rocking chair brigade! Third Actors will circulate and collect signed Costco “Cut Up Your Citi Credit Card” postcards throughout the event.
Join the San Francisco Bay Area Third Act Working Group and 1000 Grandmothers on Tuesday July 9 for a lively, peaceful parade and rally in downtown San Francisco to tell Citibank – the biggest funder of fossil fuel expansion in the past 8 years — that the future of the world’s children and grandchildren matter more than Citi’s profits!
For more information: https://thirdact.org/bay-area/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 5:07AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network