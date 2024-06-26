From the Open-Publishing Calendar
What’s next for Palestine, the Vision for a Free, Post Zionist Palestine
Date:
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
“What’s next for Palestine, the Vision for a Free, Post Zionist Palestine," Talk by Miko Peled
Miko Peled is the founder and head of the newly formed Palestine House of Freedom, Dar Alhurriya, in Washington DC.
Peled is a writer and activist, author of The “General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”
He is considered one of the clearest voices calling for dismantling the Zionist apartheid regime and establishing a free democratic Palestine with equal rights.
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2024...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 6:56PM
