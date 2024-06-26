What’s next for Palestine, the Vision for a Free, Post Zionist Palestine

Date:

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

“What’s next for Palestine, the Vision for a Free, Post Zionist Palestine," Talk by Miko Peled



Miko Peled is the founder and head of the newly formed Palestine House of Freedom, Dar Alhurriya, in Washington DC.



Peled is a writer and activist, author of The “General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”



He is considered one of the clearest voices calling for dismantling the Zionist apartheid regime and establishing a free democratic Palestine with equal rights.