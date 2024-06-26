From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solidarity in Resistance: The Palestinian, Armenian and Kurdish Struggles Against Genocide
Sunday, June 30, 2024
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Free Skool Santa Cruz
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
In this discussion we will explore the interconnected struggles and shared histories of these marginalized groups facing oppression and conflict. Bring your questions and curiosity as we aim to deepen our understanding of the geopolitical forces at play and the resilience of the Palestinian, Kurdish, and Armenian communities. Together, we will gain a better understanding of the current historical situation and strategize ways to amplify their voices and support their fight for justice and human rights. with Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz (https://www.instagram.com/rojavasc)
Note: Masks preferred.
Info about other great Free Skool classes at
https://freeskoolsantacruz.wordpress.com/
https://instagram.com/freeskoolsantacruz/
https://m.facebook.com/freeskoolsantacruz/
Part of creating a new world is resistance to the old one. Through this project, we want to contribute to changing the ways we learn and the ways we relate to each other. And let’s enjoy each other’s company and summer together!
