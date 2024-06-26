top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/30/2024
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Solidarity in Resistance: The Palestinian, Armenian and Kurdish Struggles Against Genocide

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (1080x1353)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Free Skool Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
In this discussion we will explore the interconnected struggles and shared histories of these marginalized groups facing oppression and conflict. Bring your questions and curiosity as we aim to deepen our understanding of the geopolitical forces at play and the resilience of the Palestinian, Kurdish, and Armenian communities. Together, we will gain a better understanding of the current historical situation and strategize ways to amplify their voices and support their fight for justice and human rights. with Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz (https://www.instagram.com/rojavasc)

Note: Masks preferred.

—@@@@@—

Info about other great Free Skool classes at
https://freeskoolsantacruz.wordpress.com/
https://instagram.com/freeskoolsantacruz/
https://m.facebook.com/freeskoolsantacruz/

Part of creating a new world is resistance to the old one. Through this project, we want to contribute to changing the ways we learn and the ways we relate to each other. And let’s enjoy each other’s company and summer together!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1200743238...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 2:36PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code