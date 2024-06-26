top
San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Boycott "Mother bar" in response to transphobic and racist violence this Pride season.

by Anonymous (boycottmother [at] protonmail.com)
Wed, Jun 26, 2024 2:23PM
Fuck TERFS! Boycott Mother Bar! (3079 16th St, SF) Multiple instances of violent and harmful transphobia and racism have come from the owner Malia and their white Bar staff and security. In response multiple community members are calling for a boycott and are organizing for accountability. Please take direct action and join the Boycott!
At "Mother Bar" multiple instances of violent and harmful transphobia and racism have come from the owner Malia and their white Bar staff and security THIS PRIDE SEASON! In response multiple community members are calling for a boycott and are organizing for accountability. Please join us and share to activate the boycott!

If you have grievances of Bigotry to share about "Mother Bar" please email us at boycottmother [at] protonmail.com
