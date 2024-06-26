top
South Bay Labor & Workers

Press Conference for Launch of worker-owned coop ECOS LLC in San Jose

Date:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Location Details:
Human Agenda, 1590 Oakland Rd., Suite B211, San Jose 95131
Promotoras Launch First Coop in South County

Multi-Service ECOS Is Born with Seven Immigrant Women

Excellent Community Organizing and Services LLC (ECOS) was incorporated on April 2 and will open its doors for business following this public launch on Wednesday, June 26 at the offices of Human Agenda, with the support of a $100,000 grant from the Office of Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas. The press conference will take place at noon at 1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211, San Jose, CA 95131.

This unique worker-owned cooperative of immigrant women will offer community education, translation and interpretation in three languages (Spanish, Triqui, and English), home and office cleaning, and event-based childcare services. Most of the women are survivors of gender-based violence or human trafficking and have worked extensively as promotoras with Community Solutions in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, providing community education regarding domestic violence, human trafficking, and health issues. Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, the seven worker-owners, incorporators and members of other cooperatives in Santa Clara County will be available for interviews at this novel and exclusive launch event

The Workers Control the Business and Receive the Profit



In this age of rapidly growing inequality and corporate decisions over which employees have no control, the democratic community wealth building model of ECOS LLC offers a refreshing alternative built upon internal democracy, equitable compensation, and an atmosphere of cooperation and caring.

Each worker is a co-owner.
Each worker member has a vote in all decision-making, even with their salary.
Each member contributes to success by participating in one or more committees.
Each member shares in the profit produced by the business.

What: Press Conference for Launch of ECOS LLC

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 12:00 Noon

Where: Human Agenda, 1590 Oakland Rd., Suite B211, San Jose 95131
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 9:58AM
