Promotoras Launch First Coop in South County



Multi-Service ECOS Is Born with Seven Immigrant Women



Excellent Community Organizing and Services LLC (ECOS) was incorporated on April 2 and will open its doors for business following this public launch on Wednesday, June 26 at the offices of Human Agenda, with the support of a $100,000 grant from the Office of Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas. The press conference will take place at noon at 1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211, San Jose, CA 95131.



This unique worker-owned cooperative of immigrant women will offer community education, translation and interpretation in three languages (Spanish, Triqui, and English), home and office cleaning, and event-based childcare services. Most of the women are survivors of gender-based violence or human trafficking and have worked extensively as promotoras with Community Solutions in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, providing community education regarding domestic violence, human trafficking, and health issues. Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, the seven worker-owners, incorporators and members of other cooperatives in Santa Clara County will be available for interviews at this novel and exclusive launch event



The Workers Control the Business and Receive the Profit







In this age of rapidly growing inequality and corporate decisions over which employees have no control, the democratic community wealth building model of ECOS LLC offers a refreshing alternative built upon internal democracy, equitable compensation, and an atmosphere of cooperation and caring.



Each worker is a co-owner.

Each worker member has a vote in all decision-making, even with their salary.

Each member contributes to success by participating in one or more committees.

Each member shares in the profit produced by the business.



