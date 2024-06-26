From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Countering American Fascism: Lessons from Organizing in the U.S. Heartland
Date:
Monday, July 22, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Institute for Policy Studies and partners
Location Details:
Online livestream
Monday, July 22, 2024 @ 3:30 - 5 PM PT 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM ET
Virtual / livestream - register here: https://action.ips-dc.org/a/countering-american-fascism-lessons-organizing-us-heartland
(in-person event at Busboys & Poets in Washington, DC 20009)
Countering American Fascism: How are social movements working to counter this dangerous force by building an alternative vision of a multi-racial democracy and an economy that works for us all? What lessons can we learn from organizing in rural communities and from union campaigns in southern states?
Join us to discuss the challenges confronting American democracy in the face of rising fascism
with John Nichols, correspondent for The Nation, Sulma Arias of People’s Action, a Tennessee UAW member, and IPS Executive Director Tope Folarin,
Virtual / livestream - register here: https://action.ips-dc.org/a/countering-american-fascism-lessons-organizing-us-heartland
(in-person event at Busboys & Poets in Washington, DC 20009)
Countering American Fascism: How are social movements working to counter this dangerous force by building an alternative vision of a multi-racial democracy and an economy that works for us all? What lessons can we learn from organizing in rural communities and from union campaigns in southern states?
Join us to discuss the challenges confronting American democracy in the face of rising fascism
with John Nichols, correspondent for The Nation, Sulma Arias of People’s Action, a Tennessee UAW member, and IPS Executive Director Tope Folarin,
For more information: https://action.ips-dc.org/a/countering-ame...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 8:33AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network